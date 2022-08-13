Short Interest in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB) Grows By 100.0%

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

IDLB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 676. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $32.26.

Get Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.209 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.