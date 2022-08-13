Short Interest in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB) Grows By 100.0%

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
IDLB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 676. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $32.26.
Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.209 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.
Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF
