Short Interest in InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Grows By 104.2%

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, an increase of 104.2% from the July 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

InPlay Oil Stock Down 5.2 %

OTCMKTS:IPOOF traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $2.76. 156,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,238. The company has a market capitalization of $240.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. InPlay Oil has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.18 million during the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 58.06% and a return on equity of 65.94%.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

