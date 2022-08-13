Short Interest in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Decreases By 44.4%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 515,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cybersecurity ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 525.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,297,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares during the period.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

BUG traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $28.27. 317,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,908. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $35.10.

