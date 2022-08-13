Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Increases By 106.5%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 106.5% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Geely Automobile Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GELYY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,053. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Geely Automobile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.4868 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

