Short Interest in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Rises By 31.6%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,300 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the July 15th total of 223,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at $89,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 234,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,334. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $119.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.62.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.