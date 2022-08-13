Short Interest in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Rises By 20.8%

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 228.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 163,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 561,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,766,000 after buying an additional 37,262 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Essential Utilities by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 208,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 82,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,269,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,904,000 after acquiring an additional 141,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.