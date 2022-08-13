Short Interest in Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Increases By 92.6%

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the July 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Eskay Mining Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:ESKYF traded down 0.02 on Friday, reaching 1.60. 29,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,972. Eskay Mining has a 52-week low of 1.22 and a 52-week high of 2.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Eskay Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$2.90 target price on the stock.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the St. Andrew Goldfield project located at Eskay Creek; Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide project situated in the Golden Triangle; and Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

