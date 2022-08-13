Short Interest in Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) Declines By 66.7%

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Citizen Watch Price Performance
OTCMKTS CHCLY remained flat at $20.73 during trading hours on Friday. Citizen Watch has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $23.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43.
About Citizen Watch
