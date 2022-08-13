Short Interest in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Drops By 37.4%

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the July 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYNO. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,716,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,129,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $378,000.

byNordic Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ BYNO remained flat at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97. byNordic Acquisition has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.59.

About byNordic Acquisition

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

Featured Stories

