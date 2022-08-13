Short Interest in Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Decreases By 43.7%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.7 days.

Shares of BLKLF remained flat at $1.87 during trading hours on Friday. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLKLF. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Blackline Safety to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

