Short Interest in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Declines By 25.7%

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 80,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BioCardia by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 25,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioCardia by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 238,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on BioCardia to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

BioCardia Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCDA opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.96.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 619.91% and a negative return on equity of 126.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCardia will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

See Also

