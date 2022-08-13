Short Interest in bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Declines By 22.2%

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

bebe stores Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BEBE opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61. bebe stores has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

bebe stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%.

bebe stores Company Profile

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

