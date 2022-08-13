Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Drops By 43.8%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the July 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Atico Mining Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of ATCMF stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30. Atico Mining has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.53.
Atico Mining Company Profile
