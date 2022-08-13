Short Interest in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Drops By 24.1%

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 857,700 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of APTX stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,512,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,958. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 16.22 and a quick ratio of 22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APTX. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptinyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aptinyx by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 152,943 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at $4,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aptinyx by 116.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 305,988 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aptinyx by 203.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 147,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

