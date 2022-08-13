Short Interest in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Grows By 20.0%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Angi Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANGI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.77. Angi has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $515.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.41 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Angi will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

ANGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Angi by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 193,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Angi by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Angi by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 113,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Angi by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 185,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 59,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Stories

