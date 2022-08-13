Short Interest in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Declines By 33.1%

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the July 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Anebulo Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 15.0 %

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. 98,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,734. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000. LVW Advisors LLC owned about 3.00% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid intoxication and overdose.

