Short Interest in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Drops By 37.3%

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the July 15th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALJ Regional

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALJJ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 63.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 292,344 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 1,165,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 176,200 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALJ Regional during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 1,034.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 105,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ALJ Regional in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. 6.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALJ Regional Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ALJJ stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.02. 99,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,646. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.67 million, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77. ALJ Regional has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.80.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

ALJ Regional ( NASDAQ:ALJJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.51 million for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 1,721.37%.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.

Featured Articles

