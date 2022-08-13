Short Interest in Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Decreases By 54.7%

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Aisin Stock Performance

Shares of Aisin stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36. Aisin has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

