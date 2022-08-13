Short Interest in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Rises By 24.9%

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Get A2Z Smart Technologies alerts:

A2Z Smart Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A2Z Smart Technologies stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.70. 86,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,199. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.23 million and a PE ratio of -6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

A2Z Smart Technologies Company Profile

A2Z Smart Technologies ( NASDAQ:AZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative net margin of 404.48% and a negative return on equity of 97.99%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.