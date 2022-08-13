ShipChain (SHIP) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

ShipChain (SHIP) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. ShipChain has a market cap of $231,055.27 and $92.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ShipChain has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,512.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00037522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00128332 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00063714 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

SHIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain.

ShipChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

