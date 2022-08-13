Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.95 Billion

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Shiba Inu has a total market capitalization of $6.95 billion and approximately $376.71 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Shiba Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014906 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038705 BTC.
About Shiba Inu
Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken. Shiba Inu’s official website is www.shiba.win.
Buying and Selling Shiba Inu
