Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities upgraded Shawcor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shawcor Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SAWLF opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. Shawcor has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

