Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Short Interest Update

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Sharps Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STSS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 69,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,662. Sharps Technology has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02.

About Sharps Technology

(Get Rating)

Sharps Technology Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

