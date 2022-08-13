Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.
SMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research cut Sharps Compliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.
In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 88,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $392,437.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,094 shares in the company, valued at $247,374.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,088 shares in the company, valued at $374,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 88,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $392,437.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,374.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,294 shares of company stock worth $640,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $169.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.28.
Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.
