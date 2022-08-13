Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($8.77) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sharecare Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SHCR stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. Sharecare has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $9.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHCR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sharecare in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sharecare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHCR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the second quarter worth $45,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sharecare by 80.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 901,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 402,097 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Sharecare during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sharecare by 747.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 84,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

Featured Stories

