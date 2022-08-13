SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 202.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,225 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of SFL worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SFL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SFL by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in SFL in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SFL by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,231 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

SFL stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.78. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.71 million. SFL had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

