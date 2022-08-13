SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the July 15th total of 20,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SeqLL Stock Performance

Shares of SQL remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 23,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,177. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. SeqLL has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc, and Tetracore, Inc It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations.

