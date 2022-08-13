Sentinel (DVPN) Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $11.06 million and $464,595.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sentinel has traded up 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,441.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Sentinel is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 17,529,451,269 coins and its circulating supply is 10,800,592,112 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

