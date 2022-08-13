Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Short Interest Update

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,900 shares, a growth of 110.1% from the July 15th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Senti Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Senti Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. 139,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,709. Senti Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10.

Get Senti Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senti Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a gene circuit company. The company develops cell and gene therapies engineered with gene circuits that are designed to reprogram cells with biological logic to sense inputs, compute decisions, and respond to respective cellular environments. Its synthetic biology platform utilizes off-the-shelf chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells to target particularly challenging liquid and solid tumor oncology indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senti Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senti Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.