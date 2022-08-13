SENSO (SENSO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.65 Million

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. One SENSO coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000854 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SENSO has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. SENSO has a total market cap of $14.65 million and approximately $562,429.00 worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- TOKPIE (TKP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000670 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
About SENSO
SENSO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 715,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,269,127 coins. SENSO’s official website is sensoriumxr.com. SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling SENSO
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SENSO directly using US dollars.
