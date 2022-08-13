Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev Sells 101,083 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 101,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $1,397,977.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,877,151 shares in the company, valued at $25,960,998.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 32,820 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $446,352.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 33,930 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $436,339.80.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 35,942 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $457,901.08.

On Monday, August 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,932 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $133,370.40.

On Friday, July 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,286 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $100,426.32.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,043 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $121,821.59.

On Friday, July 22nd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 800 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $9,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 39,451 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $483,669.26.

On Monday, July 18th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 700 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $8,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,159 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $13,954.36.

Semrush Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 91.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the first quarter worth $156,000. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEMR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

About Semrush

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

