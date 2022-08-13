SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Down 29.4% in July

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the July 15th total of 181,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.28% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. 115,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,362. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 50.63% and a negative return on equity of 83.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Recommended Stories

