SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $92.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.44.

NYSE SEAS traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $54.24. 800,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,775. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.47.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at $605,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,478.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

