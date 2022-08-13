SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $92.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.44.
NYSE SEAS traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $54.24. 800,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,775. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.47.
In other news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at $605,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,478.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
