Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Short Interest Update

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

SCRM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.65. 5,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,278. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,919,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,511,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,105,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,070,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

