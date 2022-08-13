Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Down 48.0% in July

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the July 15th total of 235,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Scienjoy Trading Up 1.1 %

Scienjoy stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.48. 70,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,348. Scienjoy has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $73.11 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scienjoy stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Scienjoy Holding Co. ( NASDAQ:SJ Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Scienjoy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Scienjoy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

