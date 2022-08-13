Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Robert W. Baird

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Science 37 Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNCE opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. Science 37 has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Institutional Trading of Science 37

Science 37 ( NASDAQ:SNCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Science 37 had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a negative return on equity of 105.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Science 37 will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCE. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the fourth quarter worth about $247,009,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,966,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Science 37 by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,039,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,610,000 after buying an additional 64,341 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the second quarter worth approximately $7,724,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at $22,446,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science 37 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

Featured Stories

