Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $50.32 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.13.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

