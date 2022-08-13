SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $117.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,045,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 377,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,978,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 29,397 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

