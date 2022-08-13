Savix (SVX) Price Reaches $0.97 on Top Exchanges

Savix (SVX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Savix coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00003937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Savix has a total market capitalization of $65,346.70 and $73.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Savix has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,534.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004065 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00037454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00128595 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00063319 BTC.

About Savix

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 160,316 coins and its circulating supply is 67,649 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org.

Savix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

