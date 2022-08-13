Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Director Sells C$233,716.00 in Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Edwards sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$233,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$100,776.

Saputo Trading Down 1.5 %

SAP stock opened at C$33.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.19. Saputo Inc. has a 52 week low of C$24.61 and a 52 week high of C$36.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.95 billion and a PE ratio of 50.61.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saputo Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Saputo’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.67.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

