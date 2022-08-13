Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Director Sells C$233,716.00 in Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Edwards sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$233,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$100,776.
Saputo Trading Down 1.5 %
SAP stock opened at C$33.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.19. Saputo Inc. has a 52 week low of C$24.61 and a 52 week high of C$36.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.95 billion and a PE ratio of 50.61.
Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saputo Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.67.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
