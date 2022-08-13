Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Short Interest Up 22.9% in July

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Sanofi Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.37. 4,729,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $112.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sanofi from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

About Sanofi

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

