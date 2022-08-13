Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Short Interest Update

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Sangoma Technologies stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. 7,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.13 million for the quarter. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Sangoma Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 47.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the second quarter worth about $127,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

