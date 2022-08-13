Sanford C. Bernstein Trims Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Target Price to $57.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein to $57.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TAP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners raised Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.44.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Articles

