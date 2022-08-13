Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at CIBC

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark reiterated a buy rating and set a C$12.50 target price (up from C$11.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a C$14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.19.

Shares of SSL opened at C$8.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.86 and a 52-week high of C$11.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 38.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.74.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.46%.

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 871,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,961,607.10.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

