Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €34.00 ($34.69) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.92% from the stock’s current price.

SZG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.60 ($29.18) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.80 ($41.63) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at €25.58 ($26.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.64. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €20.94 ($21.37) and a fifty-two week high of €48.76 ($49.76).

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

