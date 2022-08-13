Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,874,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,842 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.66% of Sally Beauty worth $29,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,031,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,383,000 after purchasing an additional 189,583 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 40,775 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 331,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 58,622 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. Cowen lowered Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

NYSE SBH opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 90.85%. The firm had revenue of $961.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

