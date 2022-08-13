Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,584 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,322 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Salesforce worth $115,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,612,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,049 shares of company stock worth $13,849,022 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.89. 3,846,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,920. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Salesforce to $192.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

