Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 363.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,721 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $433,067.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,187,980.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $433,067.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,227,187,980.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,049 shares of company stock valued at $13,849,022 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $189.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $188.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

