Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $433,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,227,187,980.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Tuesday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $419,267.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $421,176.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.64, for a total transaction of $420,072.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $411,102.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.21, for a total transaction of $421,383.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $417,358.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $390,931.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $381,662.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total transaction of $376,947.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,817,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,262,637. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.20. The company has a market capitalization of $188.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.