Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itiquira Acquisition were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000.
Itiquira Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of Itiquira Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.
Itiquira Acquisition Company Profile
Itiquira Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies operating in the healthcare, education, consumer, and technology sectors primarily in Brazil.
