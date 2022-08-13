Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itiquira Acquisition were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000.

Get Itiquira Acquisition alerts:

Itiquira Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Itiquira Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

Itiquira Acquisition Company Profile

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies operating in the healthcare, education, consumer, and technology sectors primarily in Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itiquira Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itiquira Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.